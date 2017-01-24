Jan 24 Zhejiang Wanjia Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 400 percent

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 27.6 million yuan

* Comments that involved performance of newly acquired firm is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/4aStIX

