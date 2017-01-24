BRIEF-Rewardle says Ruwan Weerasooriya to assume role of executive chair
* Ruwan Weerasooriya will assume role of executive chair Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Suzhou TFC Optical Communication Co Ltd
* Says shares to resume trading on Jan 25
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jMgLyf
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Ruwan Weerasooriya will assume role of executive chair Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement of details of a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: