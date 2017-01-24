BRIEF-Rewardle says Ruwan Weerasooriya to assume role of executive chair
* Ruwan Weerasooriya will assume role of executive chair
Jan 24 Kaile Science And Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 50 percent, compared to net profit of FY2015 (119.6 million yuan)
* Says increased sales of core products and new unit as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/XKJQL7
(Beijing Headline News)
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement of details of a proposed capital raising