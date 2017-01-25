BRIEF-Vmoto seeks trading halt
seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting
Jan 25 FPT Corp
Says 2016 net profit up 6 percent y/y at 2.6 trillion dong ($115.2 million)
($1=22,570 dong) (Reporting by My Pham)
Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021