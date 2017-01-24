Jan 24 Spearhead Integrated Marketing Communication Group :

* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 127.7 million yuan to 166.0 million yuan

* Says FY 2015 net profit was 127.7 million yuan

* The reasons are sustainable growth of main business and increased profit of business collaboration between subsidiaries

