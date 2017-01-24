Jan 24 Qtone Education Group Guangdong Ltd :

* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 93.6 million yuan to 121.7 million yuan

* Says FY 2015 net profit was 93.6 million yuan

* The reasons are enhanced brand influence and increased investment in human resources and R&D

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tN34VX

