BRIEF-Immuron Ltd seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Chongqing Taiji Industry Group Co Ltd
* Says it expects 2016 net profit to rise about 305.2 percent y/y to 940 million yuan ($137.07 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jsiYxZ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8578 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* oventus and Modern Dental have executed a manufacturing agreement for modern dental to co-manufacture current O2Vent range of products. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: