Jan 24 Thunder Software Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 1.9 percent to 6.9 percent, or to be 118.8 million yuan to 124.6 million yuan

* Says FY 2015 net profit was 116.6 million yuan

* The reason is sustainable business growth

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HQNEJr

