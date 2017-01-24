BRIEF-Rewardle says Ruwan Weerasooriya to assume role of executive chair
* Ruwan Weerasooriya will assume role of executive chair
Jan 24 Thunder Software Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 1.9 percent to 6.9 percent, or to be 118.8 million yuan to 124.6 million yuan
* Says FY 2015 net profit was 116.6 million yuan
* The reason is sustainable business growth
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement of details of a proposed capital raising