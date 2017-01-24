BRIEF-Rewardle says Ruwan Weerasooriya to assume role of executive chair
* Ruwan Weerasooriya will assume role of executive chair Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Shanghai DragonNet Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 25.0 percent to 55.0 percent, or to be 56.6 million yuan to 70.2 million yuan
* Says FY 2015 net profit was 45.3 million yuan
* The reasons are increased growth of database cloud platform and expanded new market as well as new products development
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/48iVkN
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Ruwan Weerasooriya will assume role of executive chair Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement of details of a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: