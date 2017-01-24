Jan 24 Shanghai DragonNet Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 25.0 percent to 55.0 percent, or to be 56.6 million yuan to 70.2 million yuan

* Says FY 2015 net profit was 45.3 million yuan

* The reasons are increased growth of database cloud platform and expanded new market as well as new products development

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/48iVkN

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)