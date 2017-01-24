Jan 24 Shenyang Xingqi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 128.7 percent to 151.5 percent, or to be 50.3 million yuan to 55.3 million yuan

* Says FY 2015 net profit was 22.0 million yuan

* The reasons are expanded market scale and increased production capacity

