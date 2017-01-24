BRIEF-Immuron Ltd seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Shenyang Xingqi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 128.7 percent to 151.5 percent, or to be 50.3 million yuan to 55.3 million yuan
* Says FY 2015 net profit was 22.0 million yuan
* The reasons are expanded market scale and increased production capacity
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hlxN0P
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* oventus and Modern Dental have executed a manufacturing agreement for modern dental to co-manufacture current O2Vent range of products. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: