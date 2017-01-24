BRIEF-Rewardle says Ruwan Weerasooriya to assume role of executive chair
* Ruwan Weerasooriya will assume role of executive chair Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Beijing Watertek Information Technology Co Ltd
* Says it sees 2016 net profit up 248-278 percent y/y at 359-390 million yuan($52.36-56.88 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jlZj53
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8560 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement of details of a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: