BRIEF-MOA Group Ltd says FY revenue increased 26 percent
* "during FY18 MOA will reach a point where it will pass through into profitability on a monthly basis"
Jan 24 Xian Minsheng Group Co Ltd
* Says it sees 2016 net profit at 550-650 million yuan ($80.22-94.81 million) from 42.5 million yuan a year ago after acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jUbc2P
(Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Net profit of S$81.0 million for full year ended 31 march 2017 versus S$113.3 million