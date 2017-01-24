BRIEF-Droneshield seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement of details of a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Hytera Communications Corp Ltd
* Says it wins bid for Shenzhen police's PDT project for 101.9 million yuan ($14.86 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2j9mnAD
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8560 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Australasian defence and government sector supplier, EPE, purchases multiple counter drone systems for an end customer