BRIEF-MOA Group Ltd says FY revenue increased 26 percent
* "during FY18 MOA will reach a point where it will pass through into profitability on a monthly basis"
Jan 24 Yunda Holding Co Ltd
* Says it sees 2016 net profit up 117.6-128.9 percent y/y at 1.16-1.22 billion yuan ($169.21-177.96 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jUxAco
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8555 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Net profit of S$81.0 million for full year ended 31 march 2017 versus S$113.3 million