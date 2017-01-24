BRIEF-Droneshield seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement of details of a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Dingli Corp Ltd :
* Says it to invest 23.5 million yuan in a Beijing-based education consulting firm
* Says its stake in the target firm to raise to 55.7 percent from 10 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wycEZo
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement of details of a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Australasian defence and government sector supplier, EPE, purchases multiple counter drone systems for an end customer