Jan 24 Beijing Unistrong Science and Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to use 80 million yuan to set up a industrial Fund of Funds with partners

* Says co will invest 20.5 million yuan in a VC investment center (LLP)

* Co plans to invest 10 million yuan in Beijing-based investment center (LLP)

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qpe0UL ; goo.gl/UBHoNG ; goo.gl/XbCr4T

