Jan 24 Samick Musical Instruments Co Ltd :

* Says it will buy 4.2 million shares of Suwan Energy Co.,Ltd, a group energy firm, for 89.46 billion won

* Says it will hold 70 percent stake(4.2 million shares) in Suwan Energy Co.,Ltd after the transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/ETR2tS

