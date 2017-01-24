BRIEF-MOA Group Ltd says FY revenue increased 26 percent
* "during FY18 MOA will reach a point where it will pass through into profitability on a monthly basis"
Jan 24 Nongshim Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 4,000 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Total dividend amount is 23.13 billion won
* Net profit of S$81.0 million for full year ended 31 march 2017 versus S$113.3 million