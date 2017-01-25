BRIEF-NIB Holdings responds to comments by ACCC regarding co
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
Jan 25 Sanxiang Impression Co Ltd
* Says it sees 2016 net profit at about 750 million yuan ($109.40 million) from 104.6 million yuan a year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2juDMVA
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8555 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
SINGAPORE, May 30 Singapore's central bank said on Tuesday that it has imposed financial penalties on Credit Suisse and United Overseas Bank (UOB) after completing its two-year review of banks involved in 1MDB-related transactions.