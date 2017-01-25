BRIEF-Towa Food Service says change of corporate auditor
* Says it appoints Toko Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective July 25
Jan 25 NanJi E-Commerce Co., Ltd. :
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary plans to dissolve a Shanghai-based visual design unit and a Shanghai-based management consulting unit
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/u1VWP9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it appoints Toko Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective July 25
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: