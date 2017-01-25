BRIEF-Pharmaust says Epichem to deliver $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17
* In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year
Jan 25 iNtRON Biotechnology Inc :
* Says it received U.S. patent on Jan. 25, for composition capable of improving stability of bacteriophage lysin proteins
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer