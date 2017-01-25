BRIEF-Pharmaust says Epichem to deliver $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17
* In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year
Jan 25 Zhejiang Dian Diagnostics Co Ltd :
* Says co plans to use 36.3 million yuan to buy 16.5 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based medical instrumentation and will own 60 percent stake in it after transaction
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer