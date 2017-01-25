Jan 25 Household & Healthcare Ltd :

* Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual cash dividend as 7,500 won/share for common stock and 7,550 won/share for preferred stock, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016

* Total dividend amount is 125.78 billion won

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/UgRC6d

