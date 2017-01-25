BRIEF-Vmoto seeks trading halt
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting
Jan 25 Shinsegae International Inc :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 600 won/share for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Total dividend amount is 4.28 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/M5F2Bq
(Beijing Headline News)
* Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021