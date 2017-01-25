BRIEF-Vmoto seeks trading halt
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting
Jan 25 Shandong Minhe Animal Husbandry :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 150 million yuan to 160 million yuan
* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 to be 280 million yuan to 320 million yuan
* Says the net loss of FY 2015 was 315.5 million yuan
* Comments that lowered income and products prices are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Sx8rs8

* Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021