BRIEF-Vmoto seeks trading halt
seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting
Jan 25 Ningbo Sunlight Electrical Appliance :
* Sees net loss for FY 2016 to be 28 million yuan to 30 million yuan
* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net loss for FY 2016 to be 27 million yuan to 29.1 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 4.3 million yuan
* Comments that decreased sales is the main reason for the forecast
Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021