Jan 25 Ningbo Sunlight Electrical Appliance :

* Sees net loss for FY 2016 to be 28 million yuan to 30 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net loss for FY 2016 to be 27 million yuan to 29.1 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 4.3 million yuan

* Comments that decreased sales is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/A1FFAH

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)