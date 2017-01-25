Jan 25 Morito Co Ltd :

* Says it repurchase up to 700,000 shares of its common stock, representing a 2.41 percent stake

* Say shares to be repurchased at the price of totally up to 700 million yen, from Jan. 25 to Feb. 21

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/wWisvg

