Jan 25 WUS Printed Circuit Kunshan :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 2,066.9 percent to 2,608.6 percent, or to be 120 million yuan to 150 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 to be 60 million yuan to 90 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 5.5 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales in Q4 and VAT refund are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/oeCTGn

