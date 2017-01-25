Jan 25 Autobio Diagnostics Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 20 percent to 35 percent, or to be 334 million yuan to 375 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY2015 (278 million yuan)

* Says increased sales of detection reagent as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/YBzY3h

