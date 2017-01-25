BRIEF-Pharmaust says Epichem to deliver $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17
* In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Autobio Diagnostics Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 20 percent to 35 percent, or to be 334 million yuan to 375 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY2015 (278 million yuan)
* Says increased sales of detection reagent as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/YBzY3h
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: