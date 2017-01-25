** Bharti Airtel Ltd falls as much as 3.63 pct to 305 rupees; top pct loser on the NSE index

** Co on Tuesday reported its lowest profit in four years, below analysts' forecasts

** Entry of Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries with offer of free data has sparked intense competition in the sector

** "While 4Q trends are likely to be worse, Airtel continues to counter Jio and we believe actual usage trends will only be visible once Jio becomes a paid service," Citigroup says in a note

** 19 of 31 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or higher, 7 "hold" and 5 "sell"

** Stock up 6.39 pct in the past 12 months up to Tuesday's close ($1 = 68.1555 Indian rupees)