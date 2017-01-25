BUZZ-India's Tech Mahindra hits over 3-1/2-yr low on Q4 profit miss
** Software services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd falls as much as 16.9 pct to 356.65, its lowest since October 2013
** Biocon Ltd rises as much as 5.2 pct to 1,050.95 rupees, highest since Jan 12
** Biopharma company on Tuesday reported a 65 pct jump in Q3 consolidated profit, beats estimates
** Total sales rises 29 pct to 10.29 bln rupees ($151 mln)
** Says "strong performance" was led by growth in its biologics business
** Gets three-year contract from Malaysia's health ministry to supply rh-insulin cartridges and reusable insulin pens
** Stock had more than doubled in value in the last 12 months to Tuesday's close ($1 = 68.1300 Indian rupees)
