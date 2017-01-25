** Biocon Ltd rises as much as 5.2 pct to 1,050.95 rupees, highest since Jan 12

** Biopharma company on Tuesday reported a 65 pct jump in Q3 consolidated profit, beats estimates

** Total sales rises 29 pct to 10.29 bln rupees ($151 mln)

** Says "strong performance" was led by growth in its biologics business

** Gets three-year contract from Malaysia's health ministry to supply rh-insulin cartridges and reusable insulin pens

** Stock had more than doubled in value in the last 12 months to Tuesday's close ($1 = 68.1300 Indian rupees)