Jan 25 Guangdong Tonze Electric :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 16 percent to 40 percent, or to be 69.1 million yuan to 83.4 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 down 15 percent to 15 percent, or to be 50.6 million yuan to 68.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 59.6 million yuan

* Comments that acquisition is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/lMNePh

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)