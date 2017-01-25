BRIEF-Vmoto seeks trading halt
seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting
Jan 25 Guangdong Tonze Electric :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 16 percent to 40 percent, or to be 69.1 million yuan to 83.4 million yuan
* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 down 15 percent to 15 percent, or to be 50.6 million yuan to 68.5 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 59.6 million yuan
* Comments that acquisition is the main reason for the forecast


Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021