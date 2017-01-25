BRIEF-Vmoto seeks trading halt
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Shenzhen Agricultural Products Co Ltd :
* Says co plans to sell entire 30 percent stake in agricultural product logistics firm, and will hold no stake in it after transaction
* Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: