BRIEF-SNtek signs contract worth 2.93 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
Jan 25 SoftBank Group Corp :
* Says co's wholly owned unit SBGI plans to merge with co's another wholly owned unit SBGJ, effective on April 1
* Says SBGJ will be dissolved after the transaction
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/mJu9JN
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 29 Frank Deford, who as a journalist for Sports Illustrated was known as a master of long-form storytelling and as a regular commentator for National Public Radio brought sports to life for many listeners with only a passing interest in athletics, has died at age 78, his wife said on Monday.