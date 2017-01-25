BRIEF-Vmoto seeks trading halt
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting
Jan 25 Kawai Musical Instruments Manufacturing Co Ltd :
* Says the co plans to merge two controlling units
* Says both of the units are engaged in musical instruments business, based in Shizuoka


* Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021