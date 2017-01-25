BRIEF-Vmoto seeks trading halt
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Ningbo Shuanglin Auto Parts Co Ltd :
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 30 percent to 50 percent, or to be 316.4 million yuan to 365.0 million yuan
* Says FY 2015 net profit was 243.3 million yuan
* The reasons are expanded market share and consolidated new subsidiary in financial statement
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0fYX7m
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: