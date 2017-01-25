Jan 25 Ningbo Shuanglin Auto Parts Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 0 percent to 20 percent, or to be 156.3 million yuan to 187.6 million yuan

* Says FY 2015 net profit was 156.3 million yuan

* The reasons are expanded market share and increased sales of main products

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/SY5r9p

