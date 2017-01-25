BRIEF-Vmoto seeks trading halt
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting
Jan 25 Stanley Electric Co Ltd :
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" - R&I
* Rating outlook stable- R&I
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/83g9ZV
(Beijing Headline News)
* Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021