BRIEF-Vmoto seeks trading halt
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Dong Feng Electronic and Technology Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to decrease by about 25 percent
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 153.2 million yuan
* Comments that decreased investment income is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/na6aNK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: