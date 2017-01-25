BRIEF-Pharmaust says Epichem to deliver $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17
In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year
Jan 25 Wuhan Golden Laser Co Ltd :
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to be 4.5 million yuan to 8.9 million yuan
* Says FY 2015 net loss was 14.9 million yuan
* The reasons are increased laser business applied in metal processing industry and coordinated development of facility manufacturing and 3D printing service
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/KZkhg4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer