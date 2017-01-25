Jan 25 Wuhan Golden Laser Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2016 net profit to be 4.5 million yuan to 8.9 million yuan

* Says FY 2015 net loss was 14.9 million yuan

* The reasons are increased laser business applied in metal processing industry and coordinated development of facility manufacturing and 3D printing service

