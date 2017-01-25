BRIEF-SNtek signs contract worth 2.93 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
Jan 25 Sinosun Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to decrease by 40 percent to 60 percent, or to be 16.7 million yuan to 25.0 million yuan
* Says FY 2015 net profit was 41.6 million yuan
* The main reason is increased sales of electronic payment system
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/a2vu2q
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
