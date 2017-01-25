BRIEF-SNtek signs contract worth 2.93 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
Jan 25 Taiyo Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says the co entered into agreement with DIC Corp to form business and capital alliance
* Says two entities will cooperate on joint development of materials of printed wiring board and electronics products, as well as improvement of cost control at overseas plants
* Says the co plans to issue 1.3 million shares and to distribute 4.3 million shares of its treasury common stock to DIC Corp via private placement for 24.87 billion yen
* Says the proceeds to be used to fund investment and M& A
* Says DIC Corp will raise stake in the co to 19.5 percent, up from 0 percent, after the private placement
* Says DIC Corp will become the top shareholder of the co, to replace KK KOWA
* Says effective date on Feb. 10
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/gFmPH0; goo.gl/DUxH0y
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
May 29 Frank Deford, who as a journalist for Sports Illustrated was known as a master of long-form storytelling and as a regular commentator for National Public Radio brought sports to life for many listeners with only a passing interest in athletics, has died at age 78, his wife said on Monday.