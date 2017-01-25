Jan 25 Suzhou Good-Ark Electronics :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 340 percent to 390 percent, or to be 100.5 million yuan to 111.9 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 up 280 percent to 330 percent, or to be 86.8 million yuan to 98.2 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 22.8 million yuan

* Comments that development of business and gain on exchange are the main reasons for the forecast

