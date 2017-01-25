Jan 25 Beijing Aerospace Changfeng Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 95 percent to 115 percent, compared to net profit of FY2015 (29.3 million yuan)

* Says new driver of growth, cost reduction and gain from equity investment as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ktpFdl

