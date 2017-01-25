Jan 25 Tianjin Ringpu Bio-Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 20 percent to 25 percent, or to be about 132.4 million yuan to 137.9 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 110.3 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales of cultivation business is main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/bQpZkr

