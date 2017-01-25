Jan 25 Nanning Sugar Industry Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to decrease by 53 percent to 82 percent, or to be about 11 million yuan to 28 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 59.9 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fgICU3

