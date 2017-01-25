BRIEF-Vmoto seeks trading halt
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Changshu Automotive Trim :
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary will use up to 6 million yuan to set up a Foshan-based auto parts wholly owned subsidiary
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EiLcYv
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: