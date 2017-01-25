BRIEF-SNtek signs contract worth 2.93 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
Jan 25 Shenzhen Huakong Seg Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 6 million yuan to 12 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2015 (7 million yuan)
* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net loss for FY 2016 to be 43.2 million yuan to 33.2 million yuan
* Comments that increased sales of construction project, as well as improved business performance in Q4 in the company and subsidiaries are is the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Hfow9E
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
May 29 Frank Deford, who as a journalist for Sports Illustrated was known as a master of long-form storytelling and as a regular commentator for National Public Radio brought sports to life for many listeners with only a passing interest in athletics, has died at age 78, his wife said on Monday.