Jan 25 Shenzhen Huakong Seg Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 6 million yuan to 12 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2015 (7 million yuan)

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net loss for FY 2016 to be 43.2 million yuan to 33.2 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales of construction project, as well as improved business performance in Q4 in the company and subsidiaries are is the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Hfow9E

