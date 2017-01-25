BRIEF-Pharmaust says Epichem to deliver $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17
In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year
Jan 25 Xi'an Qujiang Cultural Tourism Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, compared to net profit of FY2015 (47.9 million yuan)
* Says improvement in braches as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/LBUzyP
(Beijing Headline News)
Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer