Jan 25 Changchun Yidong Clutch Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 1053 percent

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 1.1 million yuan

* Comments that increased auto sales and good performance in management are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/fp6zxB

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)