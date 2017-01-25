BRIEF-Vmoto seeks trading halt
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Changchun Yidong Clutch Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 1053 percent
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 1.1 million yuan
* Comments that increased auto sales and good performance in management are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/fp6zxB
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: